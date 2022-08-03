×
Actor Dev Patel Helps Stop 'Violent Altercation' in Australia: Report

dev patel attends a gala
Dev Patel (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 12:36 PM EDT

Actor Dev Patel is being applauded for his quick response to a "violent altercation" in Australia, which was successfully de-escalated after his intervention, it was reported. 

The incident took place Monday at about 8:45 p.m. in the city of Adelaide and involved a man and woman who began fighting in the street and then continued inside a nearby service station, according to a press release from South Australia Police. 

Witnesses attempted to "break up the fight" but were unsuccessful, the statement notes. Tensions mounted, resulting in the woman allegedly stabbing the man, 32, in the chest. He was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

Patel, known for his roles in movies like "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Lion," and his friends witnessed the event. Patel was quick to intervene, his representatives told CNN

"Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight," the statement said. "The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.

"There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalized members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve."

Patel's representatives added: "The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large."

The 34-year-old woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm. 

"The pair are known to each other, and this is not a random incident," police said. 

 

