Derek Jeter Announces Birth of Son With Wife Hannah

Derek Jeter has announced the birth of his son with wife Hannah.

Taking to Twitter, the New York Yankees Hall of Famer revealed his newborn's name, Kaius Green Jeter, who was born Friday.

"Welcome to the world lil man!!" Jeter, 48, added, tagging Hannah, 33.

The couple, who share daughters Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, 1, had not previously revealed Hannah's pregnancy.

They have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight, but Jeter has previously opened up about fatherhood.

"My girls are the absolute best," Jeter told People in 2021. "You know, you hear it before you have kids, people will tell you, Oh, wait until you have your own, but it really is true."

"Every day there's something new, and they learn something new every single day," he added. "It's been wonderful. It's been more than I ever could've imagined."

Speaking with Extra last year, Jeter, who led the Yankees to five World Series titles during his stay between the late '90s and 2000s, said that although there were challenges to parenthood, it was rewarding.

"The mornings are early … getting them up, they're not in school right now, but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons, you know … I'm getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses. So there's a whole other side to me," he said.

Jeter also explained that, although his daughters were aware that he had played for the Yankees, and had seen him on TV, they had "no idea" about his past fame, which he was content with. He added that, before becoming a parent, he was "very selfish."

"It was all about me and my career and I just wasn't able to do it, but now it's, it's the greatest blessing I've ever had," Jeter continued. "You know coming home and, they could [not] care less how your day went … most days, they're happy to see you … it’s just been a wonderful experience."