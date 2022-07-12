Derek Jeter Slams Rumor He Sent One-Night Stands Home With Gift Baskets

New York Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is finally addressing a longstanding rumor he would send his one-night stands home with gift baskets filled with signed Yankees memorabilia.

The rumors first began in 2011 following a New York Post report that cited anonymous sources making the claims.

"Derek has girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then he gets them a car to take them home the next day," an anonymous source told the outlet at the time. "Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball."

The same source claimed Jeter sent the same woman home twice with a gift basket after "forgetting" their past encounter.

"This summer, he ended up hooking up with a girl who he had hooked up with once before, but Jeter seemed to have forgotten about the first time and gave her the same identical parting gift, a gift basket with a signed Derek Jeter baseball," the source alleged.

Jeter has now dismissed the rumors, saying in an upcoming docuseries, "The Captain," that the alleged incidents "never happened."

"Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course," the former Yankee said, according to the Independent. "You know, you see it, and then it's like, how the f**k did people come up with this? You know, basically, that's it. And who would believe this s**t? And you believed it!"

Jeter even recalled an incident in Starbucks in which a stranger came up to him and said the stories inspired him to do something similar.

"I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there's some random guy behind me, and he says, 'Hey, I just want to let you know that I'm giving out gift baskets because you did.' And I turned around and said: 'You're a f**king idiot!' and the look on his face… like, did he think I was gonna say, Yeah, good job, man!" Jeter continued.

"It's a story that became larger than life," he concluded. "People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened."