Denise Richards Hits Back After Aaron Phypers' Addiction, Infidelity Claims

Denise Richards has hit back at her estranged husband, who accused her of infidelity and drug use.

The actor's divorce attorney, in a statement to People, denied all allegations and has accused Phypers, 53, of abusing and harassing the 54-year-old actress.

"In addition to the repeated abuse perpetrated by Mr. Phypers against Ms. Richards throughout the parties' marriage, Mr. Phypers has continued to harass Ms. Richards since being served with the Temporary Restraining Order by, among other things, disseminating private information from Ms. Richards' cell phone and laptop, which he stole," the statement read. "These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards' peace."

Richards' divorce attorney stated that Phypers had been warned "in writing not to disseminate any information from Ms. Richards' stolen cell phone and laptop but, he continues to do so."

"Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers' false allegations in a public forum, and will be addressing Mr. Phypers' abuse in Court."

Phypers refuted the claims in his own statement to People.

"Unfortunately, it seems Denise is experiencing another one of her now-infamous 'upside-down jacket' moments — and her well-paid handlers appear determined to spin it upright, no matter the cost or collateral damage," he said in reference to Richards' appearance in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in which she wore her jacket upside-down.

"We genuinely hope she receives the help and support she clearly needs. As Denise herself once famously slurred in a less-than-sober moment — words that now echo with irony — 'Stop it. I know what you are doing,'" he continued.

"Nothing was stolen, and nothing is missing — except, perhaps, Ms. Richards' moral compass."

Phypers told TMZ he discovered alleged infidelity by reading texts and selfies between Richards and another man on her laptop. Despite confronting her, they chose to stay together. He also accused Richards of physical abuse and damaging his phone.

In a letter obtained by Page Six, Phypers claimed Richards is addicted to Vicodin, Adderall, and tequila, alleging it's been a long-term issue affecting her health and safety.

Phypers listed July 4 as the date of separation from Richards, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by People. Days later, Richards accused him of repeated physical abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order. In her court filing, she alleged violent choking, slapping, head injuries, and death threats.

Phypers has denied all allegations, calling them "completely false and deeply hurtful."