'Beverly Hills 90210' Star Denise Dowse Dies at Age 64

Denise Dowse, known for her role in "Beverly Hills 90210," has died at 64 after being in a coma.

The star's family confirmed the news in a statement to CNN.

"With a heavy heart I have to announce her passing away," Denise's sister, Tracey Dowse, said.

Earlier this month Tract revealed on Instagram that Denise was in a coma that was "brought on by a virulent form of meningitis."

"She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated," she said at the time. However, on Sunday she revealed Denise's death.

"I am so proud to have been her sister," she told CNN. "She lit up the stage and screen. She knew how to dance in life and see the joy. Something we can all learn from."

Denise's decades-long career included multiple film and TV appearances. She carved a name for herself with roles in "Charmed," "Girlfriends," "The West Wing," and "Law and Order," while also appearing in films including "Pleasantville" and "Requiem for a Dream."

Her career-defining role however was as Mrs. Yvonne Teasley in the hit series "Beverly Hills, 90210." More recently, Denise featured in the HBO comedy series "Insecure." She also lent her talents to directing, working on several films including "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story," which premiered in April at the Pan African Film Festival.

"I am heartbroken at the loss of our brilliantly talented, beautiful, elegant, eloquent and loving Denise, who've I've had the joy and blessing of managing and collaborating on her career for over 25 years, as well as a personal friendship," Denise's manager, Sandra Siegal from Siegal Company, said in a statement to CNN Sunday.

"I am at a loss, but have gained so much from knowing her. Denise's legacy and memory will live on forever for she has truly touched so many."