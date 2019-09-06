Demi Lovato Embraces Her 'Real' Self, Posts Unretouched Bikini Photo

Demi Lovato is not afraid to flaunt her curves. The 27-year-old pop icon put herself at the forefront of the body positive movement Thursday after posting unedited photos of herself in a bikini to Instagram.

"This is my biggest fear," Lovato wrote in the caption, drawing attention to the fact that she too had cellulite, like millions of other women.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has been open about suffering from eating disorders and said she was tired of feeling ashamed of her body and did not want others to feel the same way.

"I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else's standards," Lovato wrote. "So here's me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day."

In a candid interview with American Way magazine two years ago, Lovato opened up about her eating disorder, which began at age 9 when she started binge eating. Over the years it developed into anorexia and she struggled with a drinking problem, but in 2012 she sought help. Now she is speaking up about her struggles in the hope of spreading awareness to the public.

In her Instagram post, Lovato recalled how she would previously work out for hours and deprive herself of food, but now she is embracing her "raw" and "real" self.

"And I love me. And you should love you too!" she wrote before adding: "Just so everyone's clear... I'm not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that's the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."