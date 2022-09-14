Demi Lovato on Touring: 'I Can't Do This Anymore'

Demi Lovato announced plans to quit touring due to health issues.

The singer shared the news in a series of since-deleted Instagram Stories cited by multiple outlets.

"I'm so f***ing sick I can't get out of bed. I can't do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys," she wrote over photos looking out a hotel room, according to Deadline.

While Lovato announced that her "next tour" will be the last, various outlets have taken it to mean her current "Holy Fvck" tour, which kicked off a month ago in Des Moines, Iowa, and made several stops in South America.

In another set of Stories, Lovato hinted that she is struggling physically but does not reveal her health issues.

"Gonna power thru it for you guys," she wrote in one of her Stories. "I'll need help singing so sing loud for me bb's!!"

Along with a backstage selfie Lovato also wrote, "I barely have a voice, I'm gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight."

Lovato got her break in 2008 when she was cast as the leading actress in Disney's "Camp Rock." She also appeared in the Disney series "As The Bell Rings" and "Sonny With a Chance" before breaking out as a solo artist.

Throughout her career, Lovato has been candid about her struggles with drugs, disordered eating, and bipolar disorder. In 2018, she overdosed on heroin, which caused her to suffer three strokes and a heart attack while in the hospital.

"I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don't drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision," she said last year at the Television Critics Association panel for her YouTube docuseries "Dancing with the Devil," according to People. "And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry."

Lovato added that the after-effects were a strong reminder of the traumatic experience.

"I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again," she added. "I'm grateful for those reminders, but I'm so grateful that I was someone that didn't have to do a lot of rehabbing. The rehabbing came on the emotional side."