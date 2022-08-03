×
Demi Lovato Returns to Her/She Pronouns: I'm Such a Fluid Person
U.S. singer-songwriter Demi Lovato performs during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 August 2022 12:20 PM EDT

Demi Lovato has switched back to using she/her pronouns and in a new interview has revealed why she made the change.

The singer opened up about the topic during an appearance on the "Spout" podcast in response to host Tamara Dhia asking her to explain the they/them pronouns— a concept Dhia said she wanted to respect but admitted she did not fully grasp. 

"Yeah, so, they/them is, um, I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Lovato explained. "So, for me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really ... I don't find that I am ... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy so that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man."

Lovato went on to explain that she "felt like a human" and that is what the they/them pronouns were about to her. 

"It's just about, like, feeling human at your core," she continued. "Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/ her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect. Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning. It's just all about respect."

Lovato has updated the pronouns on her Instagram bio. She also hinted at the change in April when she posted a photo that was captioned "You call me they, but I’m still daddy’s girl." 

Lovato came out as nonbinary in May last year on social media. In a video to her fans, the singer explained she had been doing "healing and self-reflective work," which led her to the revelation that she identified as nonbinary. 

"With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them," she said at the time.  

Lovato explained that identifying as nonbinary "best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression" and also "allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

