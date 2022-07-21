Donations Pour in for Delivery Driver Who Saved 5 From Fire

Donations have been pouring in to assist a delivery driver who was injured saving five people from a house fire in Indiana last week.

A GoFundMe account had been set up by the driver's cousin. As of Thursday morning, it had received at least $517,063 in donations.

"Hi, my name is Richard and I am looking for donations for my cousin, Nick Bostic," the GoFundMe page said. "This kid is the real deal. Sadly he has some injuries and will need help during this recovery...Thank you for your support!"

The house fire erupted in the early hours of July 11, according to a statement by the Lafayette Police Department. Bostic, who works for a local pizzeria, happened to be driving past when he noticed the blaze and decided to act.

"At approximately 12:36 a.m., a male, who had entered the home prior to emergency personnel arriving, jumped through a window of the second-story house and landed on the ground with the 6-year-old child who had been trapped inside," police said in the statement. "The male, later identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic of Lafayette, was seriously injured during the incident - suffering from severe smoke inhalation and gravely cutting his right arm."

While searching the burning house, Bostic discovered four people ranging from 1 to 18, who he helped escape, according to police. He then learned that there was a 6-year-old still in the house, prompting him to go back in.

"The 6-year-old was miraculously mostly uninjured," police noted.

"Nicholas Bostic's heroic actions saved lives. His selflessness during the incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity, and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger," police said. "The Lafayette Police Department, the Lafayette Fire Department, and the Honorable Mayor Tony Roswarski are eternally grateful for Nicholas's intervention and would like to publicly recognize him for his actions."

Bostic, who according to the New York Post was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and his injured arm, will be honored by officials during next month’s National Night Out, which is when local communities celebrate their police departments.

Additionally, proceeds generated from ticket sales to the Lafayette Aviators baseball game on Aug 2. would be donated to a fundraising campaign for the hometown hero.