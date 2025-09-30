Def Leppard to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Def Leppard will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9, and will include guest remarks from Jon Bon Jovi and Universal Music Enterprises president and CEO Bruce Resnikoff, Billboard reported. SiriusXM radio host Bob Buchmann will serve as emcee.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to welcome Def Leppard to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame. "Def Leppard has earned a permanent place not only in music history but now on one of the most famous sidewalks in the world."

The British rock band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, with Queen guitarist Brian May giving the induction speech. Def Leppard has two diamond-certified albums in the United States: "Hysteria" (12 million) and "Pyromania" (10 million), according to Billboard. The group has twice topped the Billboard 200 with "Hysteria" and "Adrenalize" and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Love Bites."

Alongside the Walk of Fame honor, Def Leppard is working on its 13th studio album. In a recent interview with Planet Rock, frontman Joe Elliott confirmed the band's plans to release new material ahead of major tour dates.

"We're working through a new album right now, which won't be out next year, but we may — and probably will — release a new song in time for Vegas and then release another one again for the British tour," Elliott said. "That's the plan that we have right now. So we're gonna kind of drip-feed songs from the album, and then it'll come out late '26, early '27 maybe."

Def Leppard will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in February for a 12-show residency. The group previously staged residencies on The Strip in 2013 and 2019.

In recent months, the band has remained active with new music and festival performances. Last summer, Def Leppard released "Just Like 73," a collaboration with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

"It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA. We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time," Elliott said.

The band also released "Drastic Symphonies" in May 2023, a collaborative project with London's Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The release featured orchestral versions of classic Def Leppard tracks, along with rarities, and was made available in multiple physical and digital formats.