Deer With Extra Set of Antlers Killed by Mo. Bowhunter

A bowhunter recently got more than he bargained for in Missouri.

At first glance, there was nothing out of the ordinary when Mike Lewis shot a deer during archery season in Nodaway County last month. But he later discovered another deer skull, with antlers, interlocked in the animal's rack.

Missouri Department of Conservation officials offered a theory.

"With the cleanliness of the skull, we suspect the deer had sparred with a 'dead head' from last year and became locked up," officials said, according to Centre Daily Times. "The hunter has a trail cam photo from a neighbor of the buck a week earlier with the skull and antlers locked up with the live deer's antlers."

The department shared images of the deer on Facebook on Nov. 2. According to the post, Lewis contacted a county wildlife agent and received permission to legally take the second skull and antlers.

"What a find!” authorities said.

