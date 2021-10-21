Woman Fights Back in Deer Attack

A woman in Michigan had to be taken to the hospital after fighting back against a deer that charged her in her backyard.

Patty Willis was feeding her chickens when she first noticed the deer, which was wearing an orange collar and appeared calm enough, according to WJRT. Minutes later the deer was gone and Patty turned her attention back to her chickens when suddenly she saw something out of the corner of her eye.

"That deer was coming right at me with his antlers right down fast, he wasn’t just walking he was moving at me like he seen me and just wanted to kill me," she said.

Patty turned around to face the deer just before it crashed into her.

"I thought I was going to die," she said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "It was moving fast, so I turned and I braced myself. And he just knocked me straight down, I went back about 10 feet. You know, I just tried to stay alive. I somehow got a hold of his antlers and I just screamed and screamed."

Patty managed to use her legs as a shield to protect her organs while holding on to the deer's antlers. Her son, Luke Willis, ultimately saved her life.

"I heard screaming and I tried to figure out where it came from and I saw the buck on top of my mom outside so I ran out there as fast as I could and ran toward the deer roaring and making it as loud as I could and scared it off of her," he said. "I helped her up and every time I turned my back, the deer would try to come at us again. And I would have to stop, turn around face it, and run at it a little bit to try to back it off."

Patty spent three days in the hospital for gore wounds to her hands, legs, and hip as well as injuries to her knee and shoulder. She received 22 stitches.

"That deer was out to fight," she told Michigan Live. "It was trying to kill me. It wasn’t trying to be nice to me, that’s for sure. It’s a very dangerous deer."

Lt. Brandon Kieft with Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said it is likely that the deer was domesticated by somebody else. The collar however, is no proof that it belonged to anyone.

"We’re pretty confident that the deer in question was roaming around," Kieft said. "Maybe the deer frequented backyards and looked for quick, easy meals but wasn’t necessarily being kept. There’s really no proof of who put the collar on and there’s no ability for us to prove the deer had been locked up anywhere because we have those other reports of it wandering miles away."