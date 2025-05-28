Deborra-Lee Furness Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman Divorce: Wound That Cuts Deep

Hugh Jackman's estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is speaking candidly about her split from the actor after filing for divorce

In a statement to the Daily Mail Tuesday, the 69-year-old Australian actor called the split "a profound wound that cuts deep."

She and Jackman, 56, were married in 1996 and announced their separation in 2023, after 27 years of marriage.

"My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal," Furness said in her statement.

However, she said she took comfort in the belief that there is a "higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to," guiding and "always working FOR us.

"This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage," she continued.

The process, she added, helped her as she "gained much knowledge and wisdom."

"Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose. It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom," she told the outlet.

Reflecting on the experience, Furness said she learned "that none of this is personal."

"We are all on our individual journeys and I believe that the relationships in our lives are not random. We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves...I remain grateful," she concluded.

The former couple announced their separation in 2023 through a joint statement to People.

"We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair shared.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth. Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

They added: "We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Furness filed for divorce in New York on May 23, according to records confirmed by the New York Post. As reported by the Daily Mail, she and Jackman are now awaiting final court approval of their divorce agreement, with their shared assets estimated at $250 million.