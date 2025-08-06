'Superman' Actor Dean Cain Joins ICE

"Superman" star Dean Cain revealed that he has joined Immigration and Customs Enforcement just days after Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem issued a call for citizens to get involved.

The Trump administration recently rolled out a new ICE initiative aimed at bolstering efforts to detain and remove migrants. The plan offers substantial perks, including retirement benefits and a $50,000 sign-on bonus, as part of its recruitment push, according to Newsweek.

"Your country is calling you to serve at ICE," Noem said on July 29. "Your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country. This is a defining moment in our nation's history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland."

Taking to X Tuesday, Cain, best known for his roles as Clark Kent in "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," shared that he had joined ICE and encouraged his followers to do the same.

"Hey everybody, Dean Cain here. For those who don't know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker, and I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans, not just talk about it. So I joined up," the 59-year-old actor said.

"Since President Trump took office, ICE has arrested hundreds of thousands of criminals including terrorists, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, MS-13 gang members, drug traffickers, you name it — very dangerous people who are no longer on the streets," he continued, adding that people who sign up will receive "great benefits" and "can get to work right away."

"If you want to help save America, ICE is arresting the worst of the worst and removing them from America's streets," he said. "I like that. I voted for that."

Replying to comments to his post, Cain further revealed that he had "been a sworn officer for almost 10 years."