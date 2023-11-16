Dean McDermott Details Demise of Marriage to Tori Spelling

Dean McDermott is breaking his silence over his split from Tori Spelling and reflecting on how his personal struggles with addiction contributed to the demise of their 17-year marriage.

Earlier this year, the "Chopped Canada" alum appeared to confirm their breakup in a since-deleted Instagram post, but now he has shed light on the breakup in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," Dean said. "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."

McDermott went on to admit that the pair had previously dealt with "financial problems" as well as his substance abuse, noting that he drank "a fifth of tequila," and "a handful of prescription meds" every night.

"That's what it led to and that's what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori," the 56-year-old continued. "I couldn't do it anymore. I couldn't live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling."

McDermott — who shares kids Liam, 16; Stella, 15; Hattie, 12; Finn, 11; and Beau, 7, with Spelling — further admitted that their marriage had been on the rocks for years.

"We'd been having problems, and it just got worse because we stopped sleeping in the same room," he said, describing their living situation as being like "roommates" after they started sleeping in separate bedrooms in 2017.

McDermott further said that his mental health took a knock because of their marital problems.

"When you're in a roommate situation and there's no connection or intimacy, what do you expect is going to happen?" he said. "I've never been so lonely in the same house with six other people, never been so lonely in my life. I didn't know how to get out of the situation I was in. I was hurting. I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I hated myself. I didn't want to live."

Ultimately, it was Spelling who got him to go for treatment at a rehab facility. It was during that time that she and the children moved out of their rented house after discovering a mold problem was affecting the family's health. Most recently, it emerged they were staying in an RV.