Dead Rapper's Body Displayed at Nightclub: Report

A club in Washington, D.C., has had to apologize after video footage went viral showing what appears to be the body of slain rapper Goonew displayed on their stage at his own memorial service that took place Sunday.

The 24-year-old musician, whose real name is Markelle Morrow, was shot dead on March 18 by an unknown assailant in District Heights, Maryland, according to XXL.

Bliss nightclub explained in a statement to the outlet that a local funeral home had made contact wanting to rent out the venue for Goonew's "home-going celebration."

"Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire," the nightclub continued. "We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew's family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC."

The statement comes as footage and images of the event, which sources told The Shade Room had a $40 cover charge and was entitled "The Last Show," began trending on social media.

Although initially unclear whether or not the figure was Goonew's actual corpse or a mannequin, Black Fortune, a rapper who performed at the event, claimed it was Goonew's body.

"No this ain't no wax figure my Brodie went out gansta," he wrote via XXL.

The Shade Room also described what appeared to be Goonew's embalmed body propped up on stage, wearing designer clothing and a crown. Social media responded in disgust.

"Id… about what other people do. This however is disturbing to me and that's my personal opinion," one person replied to The Shade Room's Instagram post.

"if y'all saw that video with Goonew's body y'all can't tell me this society ain't already collapsed…," a Twitter user wrote.

50 Cent also weighed in on the ordeal on Twitter, writing: "oh … ! i just realized what this is."

Police are currently offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect in the shooting.