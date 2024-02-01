×
Tags: dead and company | reunite | vegas sphere

Dead & Company Reunites for Las Vegas Residency

By    |   Thursday, 01 February 2024 10:39 AM EST

Dead & Company will reunite a year after announcing its final tour to perform 18 shows at Las Vegas Sphere.

Set to run from May 16 to June 22, each weekend's three performances will feature a unique set list, Variety reported. The residency will include "never-before-seen visual storytelling from Dead & Company, providing fans with the ultimate connection to the music through these innovative and immersive shows," a press release stated.

The band also announced the news Wednesday on social media. In a teaser video, white text appears over a black screen saying, "In 2023, Dead & Company played their final tour," the video begins as audio of screaming fans can be heard. "But there are other ways to make sure the music never stops," the text continues. "And it's gonna be a ball."

The music then starts, and the Sphere lights up, revealing the band's red, white, and blue skull logo on the side of the 20,000-seat venue.

Dead & Company, established in 2015, originated as a collaboration between ex-Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, joined by John Mayer to rekindle the essence of the Dead. Kreutzmann exited the band in 2023. 

Renowned for its extensive summer tours in large venues such as baseball stadiums and festivals, the band also hosted its exclusive "Playing in the Sand" event in Mexico each January. 

Reported figures to Billboard Boxscore indicate that the final tour of the supergroup last year generated $115 million and sold nearly 850,000 tickets in 28 shows, Billboard reported. This marked the highest tour gross for the band, surpassing its previous record of $53.7 million from the Fall Tour 2021.

Under Mayer's lead, the group is credited with bringing the Grateful Dead's music to younger audiences.

U2 debuted at Las Vegas' Sphere in September with "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere." The band's residency concludes March 2, followed by Phish taking the stage from April 18 to 21.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

