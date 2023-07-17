Dead & Company's Final Tour Comes to an End in San Francisco

Dead & Company drew fans from all over as the band took to the stage Sunday night to perform the last show of their "Final Tour" at San Francisco's Oracle Park.

The band, comprising of two surviving members of the original Grateful Dead — Bob Weir and Mickey Hart — along with singer-songwriter John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and newly added drummer Jay Lane, drew more than 40,000 fans to the ballpark each night from Friday through Sunday, with all three shows sold out, according to the New York Post.

The band launched into performances of some of their most cherished songs including "Bertha" and "Althea," as well as "Help on the Way" and "Cumberland Blues."

As the evening drew to a close, Dead & Company's encore and final performance concluded with "Truckin'," "Brokedown Palace," and final send-off "Not Fade Away."

"Accompanied by a dazzling drone performance above the stadium — before Dead & Company gave their last bow to the audience as a band," the Post wrote.

The "Final Tour" kicked off in Los Angeles on May 19, and it has since made its way to major U.S. cities like New York and Chicago. In a show of support, the Empire State Building in New York City lit up in rainbow colors to honor the tour's final performance.

Commenting on the death and revival of the Grateful Dead, Weir and Mayer warned fans not to expect a eulogy.

"I think everyone's had enough loss in their life to go to San Francisco and have this be funereal," Mayer said, according to The New York Times.

"I'm dead-set against that happening. I'll be stir-fried if I'm going to let that happen," Weir said.

"If I had my wish, it would be for people to say goodbye to Dead & Company without the pain of goodbye," Mayer added.

It may be farewell, but Weir assured fans that it was not a complete goodbye.

"Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," he tweeted upon announcing the tour. "But don't worry we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."