DC Comics Writer Shuts Down Claims of Bisexual Superman Being Canceled

A writer for DC Comics' bisexual Superman series has shut down reports that it will be canceled.

"Superman: Son of Kal-El," which launched last year, is based on the story of Clark Kent and Lois Lane's 17-year-old son, Jonathan Kent. DC Comics debuted the character in July 2021, attracting massive sales and much hype. However, earlier this week reports emerged that the 18th issue, which is due to release in December, will be the last.

DC Comics writer Tom Taylor set the record straight in a statement Wednesday.

"Not cancelled, Jon Kent’s solo title is being renamed Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent. So Jon has an iconic Superman series to himself and to include his name in the title," Taylor clarified in a tweet.

"As for sales, let’s check what the #1 selling comic is on Amazon right now … oh," he continued, posting an image of "Son of Kal-El" issue 16 holding the top spot for comic sales. "Try reporting facts."

Daily Mail reported that, when "Son of Kal-El," was released, it sold 68,800 copies, making it the 17th best-selling comic of July 2021. The fourth issue of "Son of Kal-El" sold 37,500 copies, placing it 55th in October 2021 sales, and it was 34,000 last month, according to the report.

Notably, in the series' fifth issue Jon Kent began a relationship with a male friend, Jay Nakamura. At surface level, the decision to bring the main character's sexual orientation to the forefront was met with applause. Whether it influenced sales in a positive or negative way is unknown.

"The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity," Taylor told The New York Times last year, adding that a "new Superman had to have new fights — real world problems — that he could stand up to as one of the most powerful people in the world."

He said in a statement to DC Comics: "I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea.

"Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics."