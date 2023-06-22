'Days of Our Lives' Cody Longo's Cause of Death Revealed

"Days of Our Lives" star Cody Longo's cause of death has been revealed.

An autopsy report obtained by TMZ noted that the actor died of "chronic ethanol abuse." Cody Longo's manner of death was classified as natural but the document did note there were alcohol bottles at the scene.

Cody Longo died on Feb. 7 at the age of 34. Authorities found him in a bed at an Austin, Texas, residence but it was later reported that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

"Cody was our whole world," the actor's wife, Stephanie Longo, said in a statement to People. "The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated," she shared, of the couple's three young children. "He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you."

Cody Longo is known for portraying the role of Nicholas Alamain — the son of Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell) — for eight episodes on "Days of Our Lives" in 2011. He also appeared in "Make It or Break It" and "Nashville" while exploring a musical career that culminated with the 2012 release of his debut single, "Atmosphere."

"My heart breaks for his beautiful family," Cody Longo's manager Alex Gittelson said in a statement. "He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly and he was excited to get back into acting this year."

Gittelson added, "Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person and he will be greatly missed."

Stephanie Longo later opened up about her husband's tragic death on Instagram, noting that he "fought for so long."

"You fought for our family," she wrote. "The babies and I will never understand or grasp why your fight came to an end … but we know you are pain FREE and at peace in heaven with Jesus. I know you are the MOST beautiful angel watching over us. We love you ... forever and always ..."

Stephanie Longo added the phrases "mental health is real" and "f--- addiction," both in hashtag, to her post.