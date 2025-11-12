'Dawson's Creek' Star James Van Der Beek Auctions Belongings Amid Cancer Battle

James Van Der Beek will auction a selection of personal memorabilia from his television and film career next month, with proceeds helping to offset costs associated with his cancer treatment.

The 48-year-old has partnered with Propstore for its Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, set to take place Dec. 5-7.

The sale will feature wardrobe pieces, props, and set items from Van Der Beek's career, including artifacts from "Dawson's Creek" and "Varsity Blues," People reported.

The items mark the first time Van Der Beek has released personal memorabilia to the public.

All proceeds from his collection will go directly to him to assist with expenses related to his ongoing treatment for Stage 3 colorectal cancer, a diagnosis he shared publicly last year.

Among the most notable listings is the necklace worn by Katie Holmes' character, Joey, in "Dawson's Creek," which the character received from Van Der Beek's Dawson Leery during the series' prom episode.

The item is expected to sell for between $26,400 and $52,800.

The outfit worn by Van Der Beek in the show's pilot episode is also up for auction, estimated to bring in close to $4,000.

Fans of his 1999 film "Varsity Blues" will have the opportunity to bid on his screen-worn football cleats and a West Canaan Coyotes hat used in production.

"I've been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it's clear that the time is now," Van Der Beek said in a statement.

"While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items, it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore's auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years," he added.

The live auction will be held in London on Dec. 6, with international online participation available through Dec. 7.

Van Der Beek has spoken candidly about his health challenges since his diagnosis.

In a July appearance on NBC's "Today," he described managing cancer as "a full-time job," noting the experience was marked by "ups and downs and so many unknowns."

He credited yoga, a ketogenic diet, and added rest as key parts of his treatment routine.

In an earlier interview with People, he encouraged others facing similar illnesses to stay positive.

"Miracles do happen — and they happen all the time," he said.

"It's scary at the onset. It's overwhelming."

"Go easy on yourself. You got this," Van Der Beek encouraged.

While continuing treatment, Van Der Beek has continued his acting career and focused on family life with his wife and their six children.