David Tennant Makes Dig at J.K. Rowling Over 'Harry Potter' Series

Actor David Tennant seemingly made a dig at author J.K. Rowling while discussing his role in the new "Harry Potter" streaming series.

Tennat, who previously played the role of Barty Crouch Jr. in 2005's "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," spoke candidly during a Q&A at Planet ComicCon.

"I mean, they're great stories," he said when asked about the possibility of returning to the franchise, adding that his "contribution has probably been made" to the "Harry Potter" world, according to the Independent.

"I'm told there's an executive producer who doesn't love me on that show," he added.

Rowling is widely presumed to be the executive producer for the series, which will feature John Lithgow in the role of wizard headteacher Albus Dumbledore. The author took a swipe at the actor after he voiced his support for the trans community in recent months.

Tennant's remarks come days after Rowling appeared to take a swipe at "Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint on social media.

The 59-year-old author has faced widespread backlash for her views on trans rights, putting a strain on her once-close ties with the former child stars of the "Harry Potter" franchise.

Rowling, who previously said she would rather go to jail than use a trans person's preferred pronouns, has made it clear she won't forgive the actors for criticizing her. Last week she reignited tensions with them on social media.

When asked "What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?" she responded: "Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible," according to the Independent.

It is widely believed that the post was aimed at Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint.

Rowling first voiced her views on transgender women in December 2019 by supporting researcher Maya Forstater, who lost her job over tweets questioning gender self-identification policies.

The backlash was swift, with critics labeling her a "TERF." In response, Rowling denied being transphobic and published an essay highlighting her concerns about trans activism, which drew criticism from Radcliffe and Watson, who voiced their support for trans people.

In 2024, Radcliffe admitted he had not spoken to Rowling in years.

"It makes me really sad, ultimately," he said, "because I do look at the person that I met, the times that we met, and the books that she wrote, and the world that she created, and all of that is to me so deeply empathic."