David Tennant, Catherine Tate Return to 'Doctor Who' for 60th Anniversary Special

In celebration of the 60th anniversary of "Doctor Who," David Tennant and Catherine Tate will return to the long-running show.

The pair are currently filming scenes set to air in 2023, the BBC has announced.

Tennant became a fan favorite when he starred as protagonist, the Tenth Doctor, in "Doctor Who" alongside Tate, who portrayed the Doctor's companion, Donna Noble. In 2013, Tennant made a reappearance in a 50th-anniversary special, "The Day of the Doctor," with Billie Piper (Rose Tyler), according to The Verge. A decade later and fans are eagerly anticipating Tennant's return.

Also rejoining the team is Russell T. Davies, who served as the showrunner for "Doctor Who" during the Tenth Doctor's run. He has offered very little information in terms of what plot twists will bring the Time Lord and Noble back together, and has instead provided various possibilities.

"They're back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?" he said in a statement. "Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

Meanwhile, it recently emerged that Ncuti Gatwa replaced Jodie Whittaker to take on the role of the Fourteenth Doctor in the show and will make his debut later this year.

"This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care," he said in a statement. "I will endeavor my utmost to do the same. Russell T. Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground."