David Lee Roth Cancels Las Vegas Farewell Residency Amid COVID Concerns

David Lee Roth has called off all remaining dates for his Las Vegas farewell residency.

The former Van Halen frontman was scheduled to perform at the House of Blues Las Vegas on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and again Jan. 14-15, Jan. 21-22, and Feb. 11-12, but all shows were canceled on Monday afternoon, a representative confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

No formal announcement has been offered as to why the sold-out series was called off but the outlet noted that Roth's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day shows were postponed "due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows."

Roth revealed his retirement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal in late September, saying that he was "throwing in the shoes."

"I’m retiring," explained. "This is the first, and only, official announcement … You’ve got the news. Share it with the world."

During the interview, Roth alluded to the death of Eddie Van Halen, as well as his own health, as reasons why he made the decision, saying that he had been thinking about "the departure of my beloved classmate recently."

Eddie died on Oct. 6 from throat cancer at age 65. Roth celebrated his 67th birthday on Oct. 10.

"I am encouraged and compelled to really come to grips with how short time is, and my time is probably even shorter," he said, adding that Eddie was the first member of Van Halen to die.

"I thought I might have been the first, frankly. I might have thought the Marlboro Man would’ve got me. Hey Ed, objects in the rear-view mirror are probably me," Roth said. "And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future."

Speaking about his live performances, Roth said he had been giving his all at each and every show he performed for the past five decades. It was now time to call it a day.

"I know that when I am in the audience, whether you come out with a ukulele or a marching band, all I ask you give me everything you’ve got to give," he said. "That’s what I did for the last 50 years."