'Boy Meets World' Producer David Kendall Dies at 68

David Kendall, a veteran producer and director who helped define 1990s sitcoms through his work on "Boy Meets World," has died at 68.

His death was announced May 2 by former cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle on their "Pod Meets World" Instagram account.

While a cause of death was not disclosed, the tribute described Kendall as a "vital piece" of their professional family and a mentor who helped shape the creative voices of the show's young stars.

"We are devastated to lose such an important person in our lives, both professionally and personally," the post read. "We all kept in touch with David over the past 30 years, and are honored that we were able to share his incredible personality with our Pod Meets World listeners."

The post goes on to note that "a vital piece of our family" was lost, "but we ask that the next time you watch the show, especially Seasons 2 & 3 (when he served as Showrunner), you think of our beloved Kendall."

Kendall's primary professional legacy is tied to the ABC hit "Boy Meets World," which focused on Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) navigating adolescence alongside his brother Eric (Friedle), best friend Shawn Hunter (Strong), and love interest Topanga Lawrence (Fishel).

According to Us Weekly, Kendall joined the production in its second season as an executive producer, a role he held until the series finale in 2000.

During this period, he also wrote a 1994 episode and directed 13 episodes between 1995 and 1999.

His former colleagues emphasized his role as showrunner during Seasons 2 and 3, stating, "To say that David Kendall was instrumental in the creation of Boy Meets World would be an understatement."

The producer's career, which spanned over 40 years, began in 1983 when he wrote and directed the comedy "Luggage of the Gods," according to Art Threat.

He later became a prominent industry figure during his time on the family sitcom "Growing Pains," where he served as co-executive producer for Seasons 4 through 6. During those three years, Kendall wrote 32 episodes of the series.

His directing career later included a string of major teen hits, where he helmed episodes for series such as "Hannah Montana," "Even Stevens," "Zoey 101," "Big Time Rush," and "K.C. Undercover."

Additionally, he co-created and executive produced the ABC Family sitcom "Melissa & Joey," which completed a 104-episode run.

Beyond his credits, Kendall was cited as a key figure in the early careers of several modern celebrities.

The "Pod Meets World" tribute noted that he worked with stars such as Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Austin Butler, and the Jonas Brothers early in their careers.

Kendall's final industry contributions included directing a 2023 episode of "Erin & Aaron" and producing the 2020 Netflix series "Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love."

He also directed the 2005 film "Dirty Deeds," featuring Milo Ventimiglia, Lacey Chabert, and Zoe Saldaña.