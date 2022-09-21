×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david hogg | children | porsche

David Hogg Doesn't Want to Have Kids, Prefers Porsche

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 21 September 2022 10:43 AM EDT

Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor David Hogg said he would "much rather own a Porsche" than have children because it is "cheaper" and "better for the environment."

The 22-year-old March for Our Lives founder made the remarks in a bizarre Twitter thread in which he discussed his decision not to have children while also speaking out about gun violence in the U.S.

Hogg wrote on Twitter that "most people can't afford" to have children. Pets, he wrote, are the "affordable version of kids today for Millennials and Gen Z," while plants "are now the more affordable pets."

"I'm never planning on having kids. I would much rather own a Porsche and have a Portuguese water dog and golden doodle," Hogg continued. "Long term it's cheaper, better for The environment and will never tell you that it hates you or ask you to pay for college."

Gun violence is another reason why Hogg said he did not want to have children. 

"I know far too many parents who have had their kids killed by gun violence. No one should ever feel that kind of pain. Ever," he wrote. 

Hogg rose to prominence four years ago, after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 17 people dead and 17 wounded on Feb. 14, 2018. At the time Hogg was a student at the school and, as a survivor, he helped lead several high-profile gun violence protests across the U.S. He also helped launch the March for Our Lives movement. 

In the four years since, there have been at least 611 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, Time recently reported. 

"I'm sick and tired of us giving ourselves pats on the back for trying," Hogg told the outlet days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. "Objectively we've been failing."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor David Hogg said he would "much rather own a Porsche" than have children because it is "cheaper" and "better for the environment."
david hogg, children, porsche
306
2022-43-21
Wednesday, 21 September 2022 10:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved