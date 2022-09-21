David Hogg Doesn't Want to Have Kids, Prefers Porsche

Parkland, Florida, shooting survivor David Hogg said he would "much rather own a Porsche" than have children because it is "cheaper" and "better for the environment."

The 22-year-old March for Our Lives founder made the remarks in a bizarre Twitter thread in which he discussed his decision not to have children while also speaking out about gun violence in the U.S.

Hogg wrote on Twitter that "most people can't afford" to have children. Pets, he wrote, are the "affordable version of kids today for Millennials and Gen Z," while plants "are now the more affordable pets."

"I'm never planning on having kids. I would much rather own a Porsche and have a Portuguese water dog and golden doodle," Hogg continued. "Long term it's cheaper, better for The environment and will never tell you that it hates you or ask you to pay for college."

Gun violence is another reason why Hogg said he did not want to have children.

"I know far too many parents who have had their kids killed by gun violence. No one should ever feel that kind of pain. Ever," he wrote.

Hogg rose to prominence four years ago, after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, which left 17 people dead and 17 wounded on Feb. 14, 2018. At the time Hogg was a student at the school and, as a survivor, he helped lead several high-profile gun violence protests across the U.S. He also helped launch the March for Our Lives movement.

In the four years since, there have been at least 611 incidents of gunfire on school grounds, Time recently reported.

"I'm sick and tired of us giving ourselves pats on the back for trying," Hogg told the outlet days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. "Objectively we've been failing."