David Hasselhoff's Daughter Files to Be Administrator of Late Mom's Estate

David Hasselhoff's daughter Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore has filed court documents to become the executor of her mother's estate after Pamela Bach Hasselhoff died without a will.

The estate is valued at approximately $840,000, according to multiple reports. Bach Hasselhoff, the ex-wife of David Hasselhoff, died earlier this month, leaving the distribution of her assets unresolved, Page Six is reporting.

However, according to TMZ, that may not be a definitive figure, "as there may be private trusts outside of the probate case."

Pamela, who was married to David from 1989 to 2006, shared two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32, with the actor. The former "Baywatch" star was found dead in her Los Angeles home last week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, with the medical examiner officially ruling her death a suicide at age 62.

Neighbor Hiromi Osiecki told the Daily Mail that paramedics arrived at Pamela's home around 9 p.m last Wednesday, and she heard a young woman — believed to be Hayley — crying and screaming as she moved in and out of the house. Osiecki described seeing police attempt to comfort her, noting that she was "crying like crazy."

Osiecki and her husband, John Osiecki, said that although Pamela and Hayley lived together, paramedics and police were frequently called to the home for unknown reasons. Osiecki added that she last saw Pamela last Monday night taking out the trash and noted that she "looked sad."

Taylor shared a tribute to her late mother Wednesday on social media.

"I'd do anything in the world to hug you again, my forever angel," she wrote atop several images from her childhood.

"You are my best friend, my whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud & celebrate you every day."

Taylor vowed to "protect Hayley forever," adding: "Mama, I love you so much...the pain is unbearable but I will be strong for you & hold onto your memory until we meet again, my beautiful."