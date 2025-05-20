Billionaire David Geffen, 82, Files for Divorce From David Armstrong, 32

Billionaire David Geffen, 82, filed for divorce from his husband, David Armstrong, 32, ending their marriage of less than two years amid reports they wed without a prenup.

The petition was filed Friday in Los Angeles, with Geffen citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, according to People, citing the legal documents.

The couple officially separated on Feb. 22, with celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser acting as Geffen's legal representative.

Geffen co-founded Asylum Records in 1971 before going on to establish Geffen Records in 1980 and DGC Records in 1990. He also played a key role in creating DreamWorks Records in 1996. Now retired, Forbes estimates his net worth to be approximately $8.7 billion.

Geffen's wealth largely comes from stocks and real estate. Since California law treats stock dividends as separate property, Armstrong likely won't get much of that money in the divorce, according to TMZ. Still, because the law requires spousal support for half the length of the marriage, Armstrong is expected to receive payments for a year.

According to the filing, Geffen will also pay his now-estranged husband's spousal support and attorney's fees.

Geffen, who dated Cher during the 1970s, came out as gay in 1992. Though neither he nor Armstrong has disclosed how their relationship began, the New York Post reported that Armstrong, formerly a model, dancer, and fitness instructor, had worked with Geffen as his trainer.

Armstrong, who was raised in a family of 13 children in the small town of Imlay City, Michigan, came from "very humble beginnings," sources told the Post. The town has a population of just 4,000.

A former friend speaking on the condition of anonymity described Armstrong as "super secretive" and rarely divulged his history.

"It took a while to really get to know him because he was really private about his past," said the friend, adding that Armstrong was "always searching for something to help him understand his past and what he experienced."

"I think he rebelled a lot when he was younger, and that was a big part of why he left," the friend added.