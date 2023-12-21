×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: david daniels | union | sexual assault | guilty plea

David Daniels Out of Singers' Union After Guilty Plea to Sexual Assault

Thursday, 21 December 2023 09:43 AM EST

Countertenor David Daniels is no longer a member of the union for singers following his guilty plea to a charge of sexual assault.

The 57-year-old and his husband, Scott Walters, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, in Houston's Harris County District Court on Aug. 4. Their accuser was aspiring opera singer Sam Schultz.

Both were sentenced to eight years’ probation and were required to register as sex offenders.

American Guild of Musical Artists spokeswoman Alicia Cook said Daniels is no longer a member of the union. Matt Hennessy, a Houston-based lawyer for Daniels, did not respond with a comment when contacted by AP.

Schultz said the union's move against Daniels was “a step in the right direction,” but noted that it took three years to take action.

“Their delay indicates that AGMA does not yet care about abuses within its industry,” Schultz said.

Daniels was also fired from his professorship at the University of Michigan and removed from a production of Handel’s “Orlando” by the San Francisco Opera.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Countertenor David Daniels is no longer a member of the union for singers following his guilty plea to a charge of sexual assault. The 57-year-old and his husband, Scott Walters, pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, in Houston's Harris County...
david daniels, union, sexual assault, guilty plea
173
2023-43-21
Thursday, 21 December 2023 09:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved