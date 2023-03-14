David Blaine Dislocates Shoulder, Continues Show

The show must go on.

Magician David Blaine dislocated his shoulder in a faulty landing during his residency at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas over the weekend, but finished the show.

Blaine suffered the injury during a stunt in which he was meant to make an 80-foot drop into a stack of cardboard boxes in the audience, the casino and Anschutz Entertainment Group said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. Blaine dislocated his shoulder after landing incorrectly.

Video footage posted to his Instagram account shows several people around him onstage helping to pop his shoulder back into its socket.

"Wow that hurt!" Blaine captioned the video.

The casino said there were a number of doctors in the crowd who provided assistance to Blaine, who "experienced extreme pain and discomfort."

"After a short delay, Blaine was able to continue with the show, in pain, but in good humor," the casino and event promoters said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

It wasn't the first injury Blaine, 49, has sustained during his residency, which has lasted 10 shows. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Blaine nearly blacked out during an underwater breath-holding act the previous night. He stayed in the tank for a little more than 10 minutes and said it was the closest he had come to blacking out onstage.

In December, Blaine pierced his palm during a stunt that involved slamming his hand over three cups positioned over an ice pick.

"My Las Vegas residency is filled with many of my favorite acts that I love in magic, and stunts that push me beyond my limits," Blaine said in the casino's statement. "Even though I have trained much of my entire life, there is an implicit danger when you are pushing yourself to make possible what feels impossible."

The Los Angeles Times noted that Blaine had no intentions of taking time off and will perform in regularly scheduled shows in April and through July.