WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dave edmunds | hospitalized | cardiac arrest | cici edmunds | musician | rockpile

Rocker Dave Edmunds Hospitalized After 'Major' Cardiac Arrest

By    |   Monday, 04 August 2025 12:40 PM EDT

Rock musician Dave Edmunds, 81, has been hospitalized after suffering "major" cardiac arrest.

The rocker's wife of 40 years, Cici Edmunds, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, revealing that Dave Edmunds "died in my arms" until a nurse revived him with "heavy CPR."

Dave Edmunds was rushed to an intensive care unit, where he was intubated.

"I'm still in shock and I believe I have PTSD from the horrific experience," Cici Edmunds wrote, noting that her husband "clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss," along with various other ailments.

She explained that there is a high risk that he would go into another cardiac arrest, in which case there "is no chance for Dave."

If he survives, she continued, he is facing a long road to recovery.

"But knowing that there are kindhearted people such as you all makes this tremendously difficult journey a little easier," Cici Edmunds wrote. "Bless you all. Sending you all much love and light and always."

Born April 14, 1944, in Cardiff, Wales, Dave Edmunds played in several bands during his teenage years before gaining recognition in the 1960s as part of the blues rock group Love Sculpture, according to People. The band released two albums before disbanding in 1970.

In 1972, the musician released his debut solo album, "Rockpile." The record featured covers of several tracks from the 1950s and 1960s, including Dave Bartholomew's "I Hear You Knocking" and Bob Dylan's "Outlaw Blues."

Later, Dave Edmunds formed the band Rockpile alongside Nick Lowe, Billy Bremner, and Terry Williams. In 1980, the group released the album "Seconds of Pleasure," featuring the single "Teacher, Teacher." More recently, in 2015, he put out the instrumental album "On Guitar Dave Edmunds: Rags & Classics."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Rock musician Dave Edmunds, 81, has been hospitalized after suffering "major" cardiac arrest.
dave edmunds, hospitalized, cardiac arrest, cici edmunds, musician, rockpile
289
2025-40-04
Monday, 04 August 2025 12:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved