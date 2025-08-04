Rocker Dave Edmunds Hospitalized After 'Major' Cardiac Arrest

Rock musician Dave Edmunds, 81, has been hospitalized after suffering "major" cardiac arrest.

The rocker's wife of 40 years, Cici Edmunds, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, revealing that Dave Edmunds "died in my arms" until a nurse revived him with "heavy CPR."

Dave Edmunds was rushed to an intensive care unit, where he was intubated.

"I'm still in shock and I believe I have PTSD from the horrific experience," Cici Edmunds wrote, noting that her husband "clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss," along with various other ailments.

She explained that there is a high risk that he would go into another cardiac arrest, in which case there "is no chance for Dave."

If he survives, she continued, he is facing a long road to recovery.

"But knowing that there are kindhearted people such as you all makes this tremendously difficult journey a little easier," Cici Edmunds wrote. "Bless you all. Sending you all much love and light and always."

Born April 14, 1944, in Cardiff, Wales, Dave Edmunds played in several bands during his teenage years before gaining recognition in the 1960s as part of the blues rock group Love Sculpture, according to People. The band released two albums before disbanding in 1970.

In 1972, the musician released his debut solo album, "Rockpile." The record featured covers of several tracks from the 1950s and 1960s, including Dave Bartholomew's "I Hear You Knocking" and Bob Dylan's "Outlaw Blues."

Later, Dave Edmunds formed the band Rockpile alongside Nick Lowe, Billy Bremner, and Terry Williams. In 1980, the group released the album "Seconds of Pleasure," featuring the single "Teacher, Teacher." More recently, in 2015, he put out the instrumental album "On Guitar Dave Edmunds: Rags & Classics."