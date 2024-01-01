Dave Chappelle Walks off Stage at Hard Rock

Comedian Dave Chappelle abruptly walked off stage during a live show in Florida after he caught a member in the audience using a cellphone.

The incident took place at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Wednesday. Chappelle, 50, alerted security before scolding the audience and then ending his show by walking off the stage, according to the Miami Herald.

The venue's policy states that the show is "device and electronics free, per the artist's request," meaning that devices that can be used to record Chappelle's show should have been out of sight, the New York Post reported.

Attendees were required to stow their electronic devices like cellphones, smartwatches, and cameras in Yondr neoprene pouches to deter disruptive recording during the show.

Chappelle also made headlines Sunday after taking aim at transgender people in his new Netflix special, "The Dreamer."

As Page Six noted, the special begins with a look at his rise to fame before switching gears by telling a story about meeting Jim Carrey, one of his comedic heroes, on the set of the film "Man on the Moon."

"I wanted to meet Jim Carrey [who was method acting], but I had to pretend this n***a was Andy Kaufman. All afternoon," he recalled in his show, which began streaming Sunday, according to Page Six.

"I could look at him and I could see that he was Jim Carrey," he concluded. "Anyway, I say all that to say: That's how trans people make me feel."

Chappelle went on to promise not to talk about transgender people again after offending the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies with his past jokes.

"If you guys came here to this show tonight thinking that I'm going to make fun of those people again, you've come to the wrong show," he told the audience.

"I'm not f**king with those people anymore. It wasn't worth the trouble. I ain't saying s**t about them.

"Maybe three or four times tonight, but that's it. I'm tired of talking about them," he continued, explaining this was because "people acted like [he] needed them to be funny."

"Well, that's ridiculous. I don't need you. I got a whole new angle coming," he remarked.

"You guys will never see this s**t coming. I ain't doing trans jokes no more."