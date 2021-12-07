Dave Chappelle Continues Partnership With Netflix After Being 'Canceled'

Netflix will continue its partnership with Dave Chappelle despite the comedian being "canceled" following controversial remarks made about trans women's bodies and gender identity.

The streaming giant announced that Chappelle will be headlining a show taking place next year at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke Festival," according to Rolling Stone.

The event will run from April 28 through May 8 and will see over 130 artists performing at 25 venues across Los Angeles. The lineup includes the Greek Theatre-hosted STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration with Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Sam Jay, Sandra Bernhard, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel, Wanda Sykes, and more, Rolling Stone noted.

Earlier this year Chappelle faced widespread backlash, and sparked walkouts at Netflix, after cracking jokes that many have deemed transphobic during the streamer's stand-up special "The Closer." Chappelle seemed unphased when he returned to the stage shortly after to embrace cancel culture while also expressing exactly what he thought of social media.

"If this is what being canceled is like, I love it," Chappelle said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"F--k Twitter. F--k NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid a-s networks," he vented at another point during the show at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl. "I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had acknowledged Chappelle's provocative language in "The Closer" but said it did not cross the line into inciting violence, according to Reuters.