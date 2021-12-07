×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Hollywood | dave chappelle | netflix | partnership | festival

Dave Chappelle Continues Partnership With Netflix After Being 'Canceled'

dave chappelle speaks into mic
Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Oct. 30, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame )

By    |   Tuesday, 07 December 2021 10:28 AM

Netflix will continue its partnership with Dave Chappelle despite the comedian being "canceled" following controversial remarks made about trans women's bodies and gender identity.

The streaming giant announced that Chappelle will be headlining a show taking place next year at the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke Festival," according to Rolling Stone.

The event will run from April 28 through May 8 and will see over 130 artists performing at 25 venues across Los Angeles. The lineup includes the Greek Theatre-hosted STAND OUT: An LGBTQ+ Celebration with Bob the Drag Queen, Eddie Izzard, Fortune Feimster, Gina Yashere, Guy Branum, James Adomian, Joel Kim Booster, Judy Gold, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Marsha Warfield, Matteo Lane, Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Sam Jay, Sandra Bernhard, Scott Thompson, Solomon Georgio, Tig Notaro, Trixie Mattel, Wanda Sykes, and more, Rolling Stone noted. 

Earlier this year Chappelle faced widespread backlash, and sparked walkouts at Netflix, after cracking jokes that many have deemed transphobic during the streamer's stand-up special "The Closer." Chappelle seemed unphased when he returned to the stage shortly after to embrace cancel culture while also expressing exactly what he thought of social media.

"If this is what being canceled is like, I love it," Chappelle said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"F--k Twitter. F--k NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid a-s networks," he vented at another point during the show at L.A.’s Hollywood Bowl. "I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to you. This is real life."

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had acknowledged Chappelle's provocative language in "The Closer" but said it did not cross the line into inciting violence, according to Reuters

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Netflix will continue its partnership with Dave Chappelle despite the comedian being "canceled" following controversial remarks made about trans women's bodies and gender identity. The streaming giant...
dave chappelle, netflix, partnership, festival
277
2021-28-07
Tuesday, 07 December 2021 10:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved