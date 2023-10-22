×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dave chappell | israel | gaza | show

Some Crowd Members Walk Out After Chappelle Slams Israel in Show

dave chappelle

By    |   Sunday, 22 October 2023 07:32 PM EDT

Comedian Dave Chappelle criticized Israel's intensive bombing of Gaza at a performance in Boston, prompting some members of the crowd to get up and leave the show, The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend.

After Chappelle condemned the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas terrorists in which some 1,400 people were massacred, the comedian called out what he said were war crimes in Gaza carried out by Israel, according to people in attendance at TD Garden on Thursday.

Chappelle also accused the U.S. of aiding the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza. 

The comedian originally broached the subject when he said he did not think students should have job offers denied for supporting Palestinians.

Three students, who attend either Harvard University or Columbia University, were rescinded job offers at a top law firm after they signed on to a letter backing Hamas following the terrorist organization's massacre of Israeli civilians, with the firm announcing that the statements in the letters were contrary to the firm's values, Fox News reported.

After Chappelle made the comments about the students, a member of the audience yelled from the crowd for him to shut up, according to The Wall Street Journal. The comedian then slammed the Israeli government for cutting off water and other essentials to Gaza and accused it of killing innocent people, according to those in attendance at the show.

Chappelle reportedly added near the end of his performance that two wrongs don't make a right.

During the fiercest of the exchange between Chappelle and the crowd, some members of the audience cheered the comedian and shouted "Free Palestine," while others yelled, "What about Hamas," and got up and left, according to attendees at the show.

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Comedian Dave Chappelle criticized Israel's intensive bombing of Gaza at a performance in Boston, prompting some members of the crowd to get up and leave the show, The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend.
dave chappell, israel, gaza, show
286
2023-32-22
Sunday, 22 October 2023 07:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved