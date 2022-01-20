Chris Daughtry Reveals Stepdaughter Hannah Price's Cause of Death

Chris Daughtry has revealed his stepdaughter Hannah Price's cause of death.

The 25-year-old died by suicide while under the influence of narcotics two months ago at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee, the Daughtry family said in a statement shared with People.

"Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12, 2021," the statement read. "Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail."

According to the statement, Price had struggled with mental illness from a young age and was "in and out of therapy and treatment centers" over the years. She started experimenting with drugs and found herself in abusive relationships, the statement explained. Then, months after losing her father to suicide, she was shot in the face.

"We did everything we could to support her, and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track," her family said in the statement. "We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."

On the morning of her death, a distressed Price contacted her family saying she was "in fear of her life." Her boyfriend had reportedly physically abused her and taken her car. Her family immediately contacted authorities requesting a wellness check but they determined Price was "OK" after speaking with her just before 1 p.m. that day.

Authorities left without incident, however, hours later Price's boyfriend found her dead by hanging, the statement noted. He called 911 and she was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation by Fentress County DA, the Fentress County Sheriff's office, and the Knoxville Medical Examiner's office determined her official cause of death with no evidence of foul play, according to the statement.

"Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her," her family said. "We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve.

"If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately. Free and confidential resources below can help you or a loved one connect with a skilled, trained mental health professional or counselor."

In an Instagram post shortly after Price's death, Chris Daughtry wrote of how "devastated and heartbroken" he was. He raised Price with his wife, Deanna Daughtry.

"I just recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye, and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah, and it's another huge hit to our family," he continued, adding that he appreciated the condolences and messages of support. "I am now taking time [to] be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss. Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.