'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge on Dating at 63: 'Cute Guys Come Up to Me'

"White Lotus" star Jennifer Coolidge has opened up about dating at 63, saying that the Emmy-winning series had transformed her romantic life.

"Even though I play a complete weirdo in 'White Lotus,' cute guys come up to me," she told The Sunday Times. "This is far better than 'American Pie' because people were really sad about Tanya falling off a boat. These men like you better because they feel that you went through something. That show really upped my game."

After decades in Hollywood, the actor has once again found herself in the spotlight but has been candid about the long career slump she faced between her early 2000s success and being cast by show creator Mike White in HBO's hit series. From 2006 until "The White Lotus" in 2021, Coolidge struggled with being typecast and frequently overlooked for major roles.

"I got very odd jobs — I had no guidance at all," she said. "I didn't know how to play the game."

Coolidge was often overlooked by casting agents, who only thought of her as Stifler's mom from the 1999 movie "American Pie."

"I played a lot of highly strung rich women — people thought, Oh, that's just what she does," she said.

Her career revival was thanks to longtime friend White, who created the character of Tanya McQuoid after sharing a tent with Coolidge during an African trip where she behaved "eccentrically."

"Do I think any other director would have chosen me for Tanya? Probably not," she said.

Coolidge previously spoke about her dating life and being typecast in a 2022 interview with Variety, telling the outlet that her role in "American Pie" landed her 200 sexual partners.

"There were so many benefits to doing that movie. There would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with," she said.

Coolidge went on to say that being typecast led to a lack of desire to cast her in serious roles. Landing the role of McQuoid in "The White Lotus" changed that. As a result, she earned her first Emmy nomination.

"The saddest thing about life is that you just make decisions about yourself," Coolidge said. "If I'm not getting great roles, I come to the conclusion that people think I'm incapable of that. And then I make the decision that I am incapable of that."

Coolidge added, "You actually have to have a Mike White that comes in and says, 'I think you can do this.'"