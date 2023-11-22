Daryl Hall Files Lawsuit Against John Oates

Daryl Hall, part of the iconic pop duo Hall & Oates, is suing John Oates, his former music partner.

The New York Post, citing court records, confirmed that Hall, 77, filed the lawsuit Nov. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Hall and his organization, The Daryl Hall Revocable Trust, are also suing Oates' trust, The John W. Oates TISA Trust, and its co-trustees in Davidson County Chancery Court.

The documents, labeled as relating to a "contract/debt" suit, are currently sealed. The court officially released a temporary restraining order, to begin Nov. 30, the following day.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times last year, Hall said he and Oates, 75, who met in 1967, will no longer make music together.

"I don't have any plans to work with John. I mean, whatever. Time will tell," Hall said, adding that reports about them making new music together were before the COVID-19 pandemic. "Perceptions changed, life changed, everything changed. I'm more interested in pursuing my own world. And so is John.

"That takes me back to what I was saying about duos. I had to say, 'And so is John.' I couldn't just say what I think, I had to add what he thinks. That's the f*****-up part of being a duo."

Hall also made seemingly disparaging remarks about Oates during an appearance last year on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast.

"You think John Oates is my partner? … He's my business partner," Hall said, according to the Post. "He's not my creative partner."

At the height of their success, spanning from 1974 to 1991, Hall & Oates produced chart-topping hits like "Rich Girl," "Kiss on My List," "Private Eyes," and "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)."

Hall & Oates were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. The duo earned five Grammy nominations and produced eight platinum albums.