Darth Vader's Lightsaber Sells for Record $3.6M at Auction

Darth Vader's primary dueling lightsaber from "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" sold for $3,654,000 at auction, setting a record as the most valuable piece of "Star Wars" memorabilia ever sold.

The winning bid of $2.9 million climbed to the final total with the buyer's premium paid to Propstore, which held its Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The lightsaber had been expected to fetch between $1 million and $3 million.

The prop — held onscreen by actor David Prowse and stunt double Bob Anderson — is said to be the only hero lightsaber from the original trilogy to ever reach auction. Its sale coincides with the 45th anniversary of the release of "The Empire Strikes Back."

In 2022, Propstore sold a 22-inch screen-matched model miniature of an X-wing fighter from George Lucas' original "Star Wars" film for more than $2.3 million.

"Surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy of films are exceedingly rare, and Propstore is honored to present this historic artifact in our September sale," Brandon Alinger, chief operating officer of Propstore, said in a statement. "It is a grail-level piece, worthy of the finest collections in the world."

Other "Star Wars" memorabilia also drew high bids, including Anakin Skywalker's stunt dueling lightsaber from the prequels, used by Hayden Christensen, which sold for $126,000 — nearly double its presale estimate.

Additional high-profile items included Indiana Jones' bullwhip and belt from "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" ($475,650), Jean-Luc Picard's Ressikan flute from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" ($403,200), and Rick Dalton's flamethrower pack from "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" ($346,500).

Propstore's four-day event features more than 1,800 lots of television and movie memorabilia. In-person bidding opened Thursday, with online, telephone, and absentee bidding continuing through Saturday.