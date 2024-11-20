Country Star Darryl Worley's Daughter Airlifted to Hospital After Car Crash

Country music star Darryl Worley has revealed that his daughter had to be airlifted to hospital, where she is recovering from serious injuries after being involved in a car crash.

The musician took to Instagram Sunday to ask for prayers while explaining that his daughter, Savannah, 16, was recently in a "bad wreck" and rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

"She has a broken leg, bruises, and lacerations! Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and [wife] Kimberly!" Worley wrote, noting that he was flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico.

"Also pray for the lady in the other car! I don't have any details on the accident but just ask you to pray!! Thank you!" he added.

The post was accompanied by photos of the two cars involved in the accident, which were completely wrecked.

Worley also shared live updates on his Instagram Stories as Savannah went into surgery on Monday.

"Savannah is currently in surgery to repair her leg!!" he shared, according to People. "Kimberly and l are anxiously waiting to hear how things are going from the doctor! It should be another couple of hours before I have an update after surgery!"

He continued, "Thank you so much for all the love and support! It means more than you will ever know! Please continue to pray for our baby girl!"

Hours later, he shared that Savannah was "out of surgery and doing well!"

"She's resting now! The doctor said everything went well!" he added.

Worley updated fans again on Tuesday, sharing a photo of his daughter smiling as she lay in the hospital bed.

"It may be raining today but my sunshine is awake with a little smile on her face!!" he wrote. "It's been a rough few days but we know God is in control and shielded Savannah in all of this!!"

He added, "Not sure when she will get to go home but today looks a lot better than yesterday or the day before!!"