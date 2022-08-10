×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: darryl hunt | the pogues | bassist | dead

The Pogues Bassist Darryl Hunt Dies At 72

bassist darryl hunt performs
Darryl Hunt (Robert E. Klein/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 10 August 2022 01:23 PM EDT

Darryl Hunt, bassist for the punk rock band The Pogues, has died at 72. The news was confirmed by the group Tuesday on social media.

"We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London," the announcement on Instagram read. The post was accompanied by a black and white photo of Hunt holding his bass in a guitar case.

No cause of death was revealed but the post included the lyrics from the band's song "Love You 'Till The End," which read: "I know you want to hear me catch my breath I love you till the end."

Hunt, born in Hampshire, England, in 1950, forged his career playing for rock bands Plummet Airlines and the Favourites before joining the Pogues in 1986, according to the Daily Mail, which noted that he started out as a roadie before picking up the bass.

He first appeared on the band's 1988 album "If I Should Fall From Grace With God," and also has writing credits for several songs including, "Love You 'Till The End." He last appeared on the band's 1996 album "Pogue Mahone."

The Pogues has seen several lineup changes over the years, which included members Shane MacGowan, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, Spider Stacy, and Hunt. Responding to news of his former bandmate's death, Stacey tweeted: "This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. 'It's in the fridge' #TrickyTrees."

The band's frontman, Shane MacGowan, also paid tribute to Hunt on social media.

"I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player," he tweeted. "We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends. love Shane."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Darryl Hunt, bassist for the punk rock band The Pogues, has died at 72. The news was confirmed by the group Tuesday on social media.
darryl hunt, the pogues, bassist, dead
301
2022-23-10
Wednesday, 10 August 2022 01:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved