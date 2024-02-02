×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: darius rucker | arrested | drug | charges

Darius Rucker Arrested for Minor Drug Offense

By    |   Friday, 02 February 2024 12:57 PM EST

Grammy winner Darius Rucker was arrested Thursday in Williamson County, Tennessee, on misdemeanor drug charges, according to reports.

The singer, who famously fronted Hootie & the Blowfish before becoming a country singer, "is fully cooperating with authorities," his lawyer said, according to Deadline.

Rucker faced three misdemeanor charges, two related to drugs, with counts including possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance, and a vehicle registration violation. He was released on a $10,500 bond.

Over two years ago, Rucker faced another drug-related incident when ex-girlfriend Kate Quigley was hospitalized in critical condition after a nearly fatal overdose that claimed three lives.

Rucker and Quigley had a brief romance in 2020 after the announcement of Rucker's separation from his estranged wife, to whom he had been married for 20 years.

Hours after news broke of Rucker's arrest Thursday, Quigley responded on social media. 

"Yes. I’ve heard. All I can say is Karma," Quigley, 42, wrote on X.

She posted a follow-up tweet that featured a bikini selfie of her winking while sticking her tongue out.

"Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma," she wrote.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Grammy winner Darius Rucker was arrested Thursday in Williamson County, Tennessee, on misdemeanor drug charges, according to reports.
darius rucker, arrested, drug, charges
186
2024-57-02
Friday, 02 February 2024 12:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved