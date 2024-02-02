Darius Rucker Arrested for Minor Drug Offense

Grammy winner Darius Rucker was arrested Thursday in Williamson County, Tennessee, on misdemeanor drug charges, according to reports.

The singer, who famously fronted Hootie & the Blowfish before becoming a country singer, "is fully cooperating with authorities," his lawyer said, according to Deadline.

Rucker faced three misdemeanor charges, two related to drugs, with counts including possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance, and a vehicle registration violation. He was released on a $10,500 bond.

Over two years ago, Rucker faced another drug-related incident when ex-girlfriend Kate Quigley was hospitalized in critical condition after a nearly fatal overdose that claimed three lives.

Rucker and Quigley had a brief romance in 2020 after the announcement of Rucker's separation from his estranged wife, to whom he had been married for 20 years.

Hours after news broke of Rucker's arrest Thursday, Quigley responded on social media.

"Yes. I’ve heard. All I can say is Karma," Quigley, 42, wrote on X.

She posted a follow-up tweet that featured a bikini selfie of her winking while sticking her tongue out.

"Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma," she wrote.