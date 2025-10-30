'Family Matters' Star Darius McCrary Released From Jail, Extradited to Mich.

Actor Darius McCrary has been extradited from California to Michigan after spending several weeks in custody at a San Diego jail, authorities confirmed.

The 49-year-old "Family Matters" star was transferred on Oct. 29 following his arrest earlier in the month at the U.S.-Mexico border on a felony warrant related to unpaid child support, People reported.

McCrary was detained on Oct. 5 at a border checkpoint after attempting to reenter the U.S. from Tijuana.

Border agents discovered an out-of-state warrant issued by Michigan authorities after he failed to appear for a court hearing tied to his child support obligations.

After his arrest, McCrary was held without bail while awaiting extradition to Michigan.

During court proceedings, prosecutors argued that McCrary posed a flight risk.

According to ABC10 News, prosecutors told the judge that McCrary's agent had claimed the actor was in Tijuana looking at real estate when he was detained.

McCrary's court-appointed attorney disputed the account, saying he had gone to Mexico to assist a nonprofit that builds homes for people experiencing homelessness.

The judge agreed with prosecutors' argument and ordered McCrary held without bail until Michigan authorities could take him into custody.

McCrary's representative, Ann Barlow, later told People that the actor "was not a flight risk" and "had no ties to Tijuana."

She said the situation stemmed from "a mix-up [about] where to meet his partner for the Esperanza program," a volunteer initiative that builds the homes.

Barlow added that McCrary "plans to continue to fight his case in Michigan."

McCrary has faced a series of legal challenges over the past several years.

He and his ex-wife, Tammy Brawner, finalized their divorce in 2019 after a lengthy custody battle involving their daughter, Zoey.

Court documents from the time required McCrary to pay $1,366 per month in child support, including a base payment and child care expenses.

The order also directed him to complete alcohol, drug, and batterers' intervention programs within one year.

The court granted Brawner full custody of their daughter and limited McCrary to supervised visitation until he fulfilled a series of court-ordered sessions.

In 2018, Brawner alleged that McCrary partially dislocated their daughter's arm, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

She told doctors the injury occurred when McCrary "grabbed her [Zoey's] arm" while taking the child to the bathroom.

McCrary denied wrongdoing, stating he "grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other."

Doctors determined that Zoey had nursemaid's elbow, a common injury in young children that occurs when the elbow is pulled or twisted.

McCrary remains best known for portraying Eddie Winslow on the hit 1990s sitcom "Family Matters," which aired from 1989 to 1998.