Danny Masterson Moved to Maximum-security Prison

Danny Masterson has been moved to a California maximum-security prison that was home to Charles Manson, it has been confirmed.

The "That '70s Show" actor is expected to now serve the bulk of his 30-years-to-life sentence at the Corcoran State Prison in Central California, according to The Wrap.

Masterson, found guilty in May by a Los Angeles jury of raping two women in the 2000s, initially served time in an L.A. County lockup and then in the North Kern state prison intake facility. Recently, he was transferred to Corcoran, located approximately halfway between Bakersfield and Sacramento.

According to prison records, Masterson, 47, who is the father of a pre-teen girl with Bijou Phillips, will become eligible for parole in 2042 when he turns 66.

The Wrap, citing blogger Jeffrey Augustine, reported that Masterson will be placed in the prison's Level 4 maximum-security housing unit, which represents the highest security level. Other notable former inmates of the Corcoran prison include Sirhan Sirhan, the assassin of Bobby Kennedy, and Manson.

Built in 1988 and commonly known as Corcoran State Prison, the facility houses some of California's most dangerous inmates, with a significant population of Level 4 offenders requiring high levels of protection and supervision.

If Masterson faces challenges in the Level 4 general population, Corcoran has a small wing called the Protective Housing Unit for inmates in danger. This unit was where Manson stayed from 1989 until his transfer to another prison almost a decade later due to drug trafficking.

The news comes days after it emerged that a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied bail for Masterson pending appeal, citing concerns about the actor potentially fleeing.

"If defendant's conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life," wrote Judge Charlaine Olmedo in an order, as cited by Deadline.

"In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful," the judge added.

Olmedo was referencing ongoing divorce proceedings between Masterson and Phillips.