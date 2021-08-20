Danny DeVito's Abrupt Loss of Twitter Verification Sparks Outrage

Danny DeVito's Twitter account briefly lost its verification after he expressed his solidarity with striking Nabisco workers Wednesday in a tweet.

"Support Nabisco workers striking for humane working hours, fair pay, outsourcing jobs," he wrote in reference to the walkouts being staged across the U.S. as union workers protest contract negotiations. "NO CONTRACTS. NO SNACKS," he added.

It was not long before fans noticed the blue checkmark, which is Twitter's mark for a verified account, was missing. Many wondered whether this was directly linked to his choice of message.

"they took his checkmark because he told the truth," one fan commented.

"Can you believe Twitter removed actor Danny DeVito’s blue check after he posted a tweet supporting #Nabisco workers on strike? Wow!" another Twitter user noted.

"Saw you got unverified for pro union speech. Take the follow and take the admiration. Incredible huge balls of steel! Workers of the World Unite!" a third added.

Media outlet More Perfect Union meanwhile reported DeVito had confirmed his account had been briefly unverified.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Newsmax. However, according to Twitter's FAQs regarding verification, the company states that it may remove the blue verified badge and verified status of a Twitter account at any time and without notice. This may be because the account has been found "to be in severe or repeated violation of the Twitter Rules."

Twitter further notes that account verification may be removed for "repeat violations in Tweets, including but not limited to: hateful conduct policy, abusive behavior, glorification of violence policy, civic integrity policy, private information policy, or platform manipulation and spam policy."

Earlier this year "Star Wars" actor John Boyega also briefly lost his Twitter account verification but this was likely due to the fact that he had been inactive on the platform— something which is possible given Twitter's verification policy which states: "You may lose your badge if you change your account name (@handle), if your account becomes inactive or incomplete, or if you are no longer in the position you initially were verified for — such as an elected government official who leaves office — and you do not otherwise meet our criteria for verification."

