Daniel Radcliffe Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend

"Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe and longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together.

E! News confirmed the news shortly after Darke, 38, was spotted wearing a hoodie that barely concealed her growing baby bump while out with Radcliffe, 33, during a New York City outing.

They have been dating for about a decade. Darke is also an established actor who has appeared in films including the Beach Boys biopic "Love & Mercy" and Oscar-nominated "Still Alice," while also having recurring TV roles in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Good Girls Revolt," Elle reported.

Radcliffe and Darke were first linked while starring in the 2013 film "Kill Your Darlings." Speaking with People, Radcliffe talked about the first time they met while addressing a sex scene they have in the film.

"It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other," he said, according to Elle. "Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting."

In a 2015 interview with Playboy, Radcliffe spoke about developing a bond with Darke while filming for the movie.

"There's no acting going on — not from my end, anyway," he said. "There's a moment when she makes me laugh, and I'm laughing as me and not as my character. She was incredibly funny and smart. I knew I was in trouble."

Years later Radcliffe told Radio Times magazine that one of the pillars of their relationship is that he and Darke can be themselves around each other.

"I grew up doing lots of things where I thought, This is super nerdy. I'll never be able to do this around a girl," Radcliffe said, according to Elle. "But that's the wonderful thing about the moment you find the relationship you're meant to be in. It's like, Oh, I can do all of that stuff and you don't mind. And you actually think it's fun, too. This is fantastic!"