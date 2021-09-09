Daniel Craig Admits Struggling With 'James Bond' Fame

Daniel Craig is opening up about his struggle to cope with the fame of being James Bond.

The actor was catapulted into the spotlight in 2005, after taking over the role of 007 from Pierce Brosnan in "Casino Royale." However, as a relatively unknown actor at the time, he was not prepared for the attention that ensued.

"My personal life was affected by being that famous all of a sudden," he said while speaking in a voiceover for Apple TV+ documentary "Being James Bond," according to the Daily Mail. "I used to lock myself in and close the curtains, I was in cloud cuckoo land. I was physically and mentally under siege."

Craig added that he did not like his newfound level of fame but explained that it was Hugh Jackman "who helped me to come to terms with it and appreciate it."

Also during the documentary, Craig admitted he was initially reluctant to accept the role as Bond because it was nothing like the characters he was used to playing.

"Pierce had done Remington Steele, Roger Moore had done The Saint — they had done these parts where ­people had gone, 'That's James Bond,'" he said. "I had done weird arty movies. It was a harder sell. And I didn't really want to do it, because I thought I wouldn't know what to do with it. I was going to get the script, read it, and say, 'Thanks but no.'"

However, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli was determined for Craig to fill the role and drove a hard bargain. Craig's mental health again suffered when he reprised his role in 2015 to film "Spectre." After production wrapped up, Craig famously said he would rather "slash my wrists" than play Bond ever again.

"I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists," Craig told Time Out when asked if he saw himself playing the secret agent again. "No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."

It was for this reason that it took Craig five years to return to the role in "No Time To Die."

"This one I was like, 'Nah, it’s not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen.' It doesn’t mean I wasn’t as wound up and just as fucking, like, mad," he told GQ last year. "Because the world outside sort of slightly ceases to exist. When you’re in it, you’re in it, and that’s the thing."

