Jamie Foxx, Maxwell, Jill Scott, Flea, Doja Cat, More React to Death of D'Angelo

Reactions to the death of R&B and neo-soul icon D'Angelo, who died Tuesday at 51, have poured in as many pay tribute.

"I remember hearing your music for the first time… I said to myself damn whoever this is they are anointed… Then when I finally got a chance to see you… Like everyone when they saw the most incredible music video of our time… I was blown away… I thought to myself I have to see this person in concert… I had my chance to see you at the House of Blues… You came out and got right down to business… Your voice was silky and flawless… I was graciously envious of your style and your swag…"

"That's why today real tears run down my face … to hear the news that God has taken one of his special creations home… I know God doesn't make mistakes… But this one hurts like hell… rest up my friend… you will be missed forever… But your music and your impression will be felt for generations to come…. REST IN POWER AND BEAUTIFUL MUSIC….. You are one of one…." — Actor Jamie Foxx on Instagram

"Who didn't want to be D'Angelo? You know what I mean? It's like, who of us didn't wanna be D'Angelo? His choices, the musicality, the songwriting, the feeling, the emotion in his music ..."

"It was like he came out of nowhere in terms of his sound, and yet it was still familiar. And it's really rare, you know, he was a one-of-one artist. And 51 is way, way too soon. I never saw coming. I was looking forward to the next. "Black Messiah" — the work, the musicianship, the dedication to the sound, they rehearsed that album for months upon months before even recording it, is my understanding. ... Every one of his albums for me, they're all classic albums." — R&B singer Miguel, in an interview with The Associated Press

"because u were, we are all because." — R&B singer Maxwell on Instagram

"I told you a long time ago — You ain't gon understand everything & everything ain't meant 4 U, nor I, to understand. I never met D'Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift. This loss HURTS!! Love to my family that are family to him. I'm so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS." — Musician/performer Jill Scott on X

"One of my all time favorites whose records I went to again and again. [No one] did anything funkier over the last 30 years. I never knew him but humbled myself before his music. What a rare and beautiful voice and an inimitable approach to songwriting. What a musician!!! He changed the course of popular music. Fly free with the angels D'angelo, we will listen to you forever and always be moved. I drop to my knees and pray." — Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on Instagram

"On my 9th birthday, march 6 2000, i landed at Sam Goody at the south bay galleria. i had $20 in birthday money and my eyes set on leaving with one thing. VOODOO by D'Angelo."

"i couldnt understand how someone could write something so simple but personal but broad but genius. thats how special he was. a savant. a true alien."

"i am so lucky to have gotten my copy of VOODOO when i did. we are so lucky to have been alive to enjoy his art. my musical dna was helped shaped by this man. forever grateful. safe travels." — Rapper Tyler, the Creator on Instagram

"This really hurts! We lost a true original today. It just doesn't seem real!! It can't be. D'Angelo, your voice will live on forever. Rest well, King!!!" — Singer/actor Jennifer Hudson on Instagram

"My friend Gary Harris brought this musician named D'Angelo over to my NYC apt. He was trying to figure out what to do with the music he'd brought with him. I listened to every cut...not just out of respect but because it was smoking. At the end of the encounter he asked me, "What should I do with it?" I remember this as if it were yesterday. I said, "Put it out. It's perfect!" Being the #artist he is, I guess he had to explore some ways to make it better. About a year later I heard one of those songs on the radio. It was #genius and it was exactly what he had played for me. I know...I still have the original cassette." — Musician/producer Nile Rogers on X

"Danggit! Say it ain't so, but we just lost a friend, a creator & legend, D'Angelo! Prayer's going out to his family & friends! We all love u lil-brother. R.I.P..." — Musician Bootsy Collins on X

"Rest in peace D'angelo. My thoughts, love and prayers go out to his family and friends. A true voice of soul and inspiration to many brilliant artists of our generation and generations to come." — Singer/rapper Doja Cat on X

"Omg! This is so sad! I knew he was fighting for some time too. But man, this is so sad. A great artist-Gone too soon. My sympathies to his loved ones and family. #RIP D'Angelo" — Actor Rosie Perez on X

"Such a sad loss to the passing of D'angelo. We have so many great times. Gonna miss you so much. Sleep Peacefully D'. Love You KING." — DJ/producer DJ Premier on X

"I can't think of a musician other than Prince that I revere more. He is one of the great players and bandleaders. I was always inspired by the fact that he also struggled. And we all knew that. We don't get artists like this often. He really touched my life, and I was sure one day I'd get to see him play. I can't believe he died so young. I'm very sad. I love that he grew into something new from his past life." — Musician Bartees Strange on Instagram

"I am sitting in this airport, in tears. The greatest soul musician, of a generation. Is gone. Michael Archer, I love you, man…. Rest in Power to The Great. D'Angelo…. I am broken….." — Producer 9th Wonder on Instagram

"We lost a GIANT today. The last time I shed tears for an artist when they transitioned was Prince… I shed some today. Rest In Eternal Power, Michael D'Angelo Archer." — Songwriter Bryan Michael Cox on Instagram