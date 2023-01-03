UFC's Dana White: 'No Excuse' for Physical Altercation With Wife

UFC president Dana White has apologized for a physical altercation between him and his wife that took place at a club in Mexico over New Year's Eve.

Footage of the incident, which was published by TMZ, shows Dana White and his wife, Anne White, in the VIP area of a club. Anne White is leaning over the rail with her head in her hands, appearing to be crying.

She then turns around to Dana White, who says something, prompting her to slap him in the face. Dana White responds by slapping Anne back before they are quickly separated.

Speaking to TMZ on Monday, Dana White said there are "no excuses" for what happened.

"You've heard me say over the years, 'There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman,' and now here I am on TMZ talking about it," White said. "My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s**t together. We've got three kids."

Dana White explained that he was "embarrassed" about the "horrible" incident and that their main concern was how it would impact their children.

"We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we've shown the kids the video and we're more focused on our family right now," he said. "I'm literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It's never happened before. It's the first time it's ever happened.

"People are going to say what they're going to say, and it is what is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it."

White responded to the altercation in a statement to TMZ saying that it was an isolated incident.

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years," she told the outlet. "To say this is out of character for him is an understatement. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."