Dana Carvey: 'I Can't Do Elon Musk Very Well'

Comedian Dana Carvey said on his podcast that his impression of Elon Musk wasn't very good.

"I can't do Elon Musk very well," Carvey told David Spade on their "Superfly" podcast. "But I can do something that sounds not like anything.

"He has an incredible accent — South Africa via Canada via Pennsylvania. It's almost like, it's a little bit of Australian in there, a little bit of British, but he's not totally that."

Carvey impersonated Musk during an episode of "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month.

Musk responded on X to a clip of Carvey doing the impression, writing, "SNL has been dying slowly for years, as they become increasingly out of touch with reality.

"Their last-ditch effort to cheat the equal airtime requirements and prop up [Vice President] Kamala [Harris] before the election only helped sink her campaign further."