Dana Carvey Announces 'Break From Work' Following Son's Death

Actor and comedian Dana Carvey has announced that he will be taking a break from work and social media following the death of his son, Dex, last week.

The 32-year-old died of "an accidental drug overdose" Wednesday, according to Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman. On Saturday Carvey announced his plans to step back to process the loss.

In a statement on Instagram, Carvey said he and Zwagerman had been "overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion."

"We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words," he wrote.

Now, Carvey added, he will be "taking a break from work and social media — trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3."

Carvey and Zwagerman also share a younger son, Thomas, 30.

"We will heal the best we can and carry on," he added. "Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way."

Announcing Dex's death on Instagram, Carvey and Zwagerman said their son "packed a lot" into his 32 years.

"He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately. It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life," they said.

"And when you were with him, you loved life too," their statement continued. "He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever."

Concluding their post, the parents reached out to others who may face similar hardships.

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers. Dana & Paula," they wrote.

Dex pursued a career in comedy, joining his father's Netflix special "Straight White Male" in 2016. He appeared in projects like "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser" and the 2013 series "The Funster," sharing the screen with his father, renowned for his Emmy-winning performance on "Saturday Night Live" in 1993, according to BBC.